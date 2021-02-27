District 9, the film directed by Neill Blomkamp, became an instant sci-fi classic since its premiere in 2009. Both its plot and its message were critically acclaimed, while the ending left viewers with questions about the fate of protagonist Sharlto Copley.

More than a decade later, no theory was finalized in a second part, but this would be about to change. Through Twitter, the South African filmmaker stated that he is already actively working on the script for the sequel after 12 years.

He shared that for this work he has the support of Terri Tatchell, with whom he wrote the first installment, and Sharlto Copley, the unforgettable protagonist. Beyond the aforementioned involved, he did not provide further details about the argument.

District 9 – official synopsis

30 years ago, aliens came to Earth in search of a refuge from the death of their planet. When the aliens made contact, people expected a hostile attack or a technological breakthrough, but none of it happened.

Separated from humans in an area of ​​South Africa called District 9, beings from another planet were managed by Multi-National United, an entity that set out to do anything to master their advanced technology. In turn, an agent contracted a virus that began to alter his DNA and found only one place to hide: the concentration camp for aliens.

What did the critic say about District 9?

At the time, the film was well received by critics, to the point where it achieved 90% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes portal. “Technically brilliant and emotionally heartbreaking. District 9 has action, imagination and all the elements of a sci-fi classic in its entirety, ”he dictated.