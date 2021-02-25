Dubai (Al Ittihad) “District 2020”, the human-centered smart city, announced that it has signed several major partnership agreements that contribute to stimulating the innovation environment and its start-ups, in conjunction with the annual innovation week in the UAE “The Emirates Innovates 2021”, which It takes place over a whole week across the country. District 2020 sheds the spotlight during this event on its contribution to advancing innovation in the UAE and supporting the country’s endeavors to become the most innovative and future-ready in the world.

District 2020 brings together a group of global institutions under its umbrella, including many of the companies listed on the Fortune 500 list of the 500 largest companies in the world, in addition to small and medium companies, emerging enterprises, academic institutions, laboratories, business accelerators and investment capital, in order to stimulate the business environment Innovation based.

Fifth generation

As a smart, people-centered community, District 2020 has been supported by the 5G communications network and many advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things, in addition to an urban laboratory and an environment designed to meet the needs of companies and the people who will live and work in it. District 2020 will facilitate cooperation and enable large and small companies to test and experiment with ideas and solutions that would positively influence the development of their sectors.

In addition to its global top tenants – such The German giant SiemensAnd Terminus Technologies, which is based in Shanghai, and Dubai Ports World – “District 2020” announced new local and international alliances with agencies and institutions supporting projects emerging from the UAE and international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Slovenia, Malaysia, the United States and Botswana. The new partners will feed the Launch from Dubai program “Skill 2 Dubai” with a diversified portfolio of emerging projects and small international companies to create a network of local, regional and global emerging projects at the heart of the innovation ecosystem.

“Skill 2 Dubai”

The “Skill 2 Dubai” program aims to support emerging projects and small companies with high capabilities to establish their business in the UAE within the “District 2020”, and from there to the markets of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and other global markets. And «Skill 2 Dubai» is a support program free of ownership of shares, and its benefits include a free work space for two years in «District 2020», and a two-year visa, support for establishing businesses, obtaining special rates from service providers, and access to social and other events. Communicate.

The list of new international partnerships includes cooperation between “Skill 2 Dubai” and the American business incubator “The Founders Institute”, the British Business Centers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Namibia, the Slovenian Fund for Companies, the Malaysian Global Center for Innovation and Creativity, the Local Corporation of Botswana, in addition to the company Magnet »which is based in the United Arab Emirates. These partnerships confirm the commitment of “District 2020” to attract and support emerging projects and small companies in the region and all over the world, and come on the heels of the partnership agreements concluded by “District 2020” with key local institutions such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund.

Infrastructure design

Through its human-centered approach and infrastructure design, District 2020 fosters a system that focuses primarily on meeting the needs of companies and supporting the future workforce in a world witnessing rapid developments, especially after the pandemic. With one of the most connected sites with an advanced information and communication technology infrastructure, District 2020 will work after the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai to integrate innovative applications of the latest smart technologies such as the Internet of Things, to meet the challenges and improve services that enable society to become smarter and more sustainable. . This will be done with the support of the Urban Lab at District 2020, which constitutes an open data platform and testing environment in which organizations test their solutions to urban challenges within a live urban environment.

Business and corporate environment

District 2020’s unique human-centered physical environment – which reuses 80% of the infrastructure and distinctive architectural features dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai’s events – is designed to strengthen cooperation mechanisms and spaces that support innovation and ensure prosperity. District 2020 has the ability to enhance means of communication and test a balanced social life in the sense of the word, as an integrated society that aims to enrich the lives of its residents by combining flexible offices, modern residential units, gardens, retail facilities, entertainment, food and beverages, and events. This unique destination will meet the future needs of the work environment and innovation-based companies, which increasingly seek to enhance flexibility and focus on the concept of health and safety. In sum, District 2020 provides a modern environment that aims to enable a diverse segment of companies and individuals to communicate, innovate and achieve prosperity.