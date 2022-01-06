RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – In 2021, fuel distributors in Brazil retired 24,405,193 decarbonization credits (Cbios) under the RenovaBio program, informed the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) on Thursday.

The figure corresponds to 96.8% of the total individual targets assigned to them by the ANP, and to 98.2% of the global target established by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) for 2021.

“Of the 142 fuel distributors with targets set for 2021, 118 have fully complied with or above 85%, fitting into the standard that allows for proof of the remaining 15% in the following year,” said the agency.

Each credit, issued by ethanol and biodiesel producers, represents a ton of carbon dioxide that is not emitted. Fuel distributors are required to purchase them according to annual targets.

The distributors’ individual targets were calculated by the ANP based on the global annual mandatory target of 24.86 million decarbonization credits, he informed.

(By Marta Nogueira)

