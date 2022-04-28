Petrol, beware of scams at the distributor and online

In addition to cost of gasolinemotorists must also pay attention to scams of distributors. We must beware of watered down petrol and other scams with which criminals try to leverage their desire to save. One of the most popular scams in this period is precisely the fuel dilution with water or other substances. Which, in addition to being a real fraud, also risks causing damage to the car engine.

Some distributors, then, may have some tampered with dispensers. What could this entail? That the liters of fuel delivered may be lower than what appears on the display. But a third scam starts with chats: on WhatsApp runs a press release in the name of a fuel company. The text states that the company in question pays a rich Bonus for those who answer a very simple questionnaire. Eventually, the fraudsters manage to get hold of the credit card details of the respondent.

