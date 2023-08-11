Distribution problems | Heikki Olkkonen received mail from people he didn’t know – In the end, he had to become a postman himself

Heikki Olkkonen from Tampere received three letters addressed to people living in different parts of Viinikka at one time.

To Tampere Lives in Viinika Heikki Olkkonen ended up being part of a special mess of letters.

At the end of May, Olkkonen received three letters to the wrong address in his mailbox, which were intended for different people. The letters had been sent to addresses that were nearby, within a radius of about one kilometer from Olkkonen’s home.

“I am surprised that the letters have been distributed so wrongly. It would be understandable if they were intended even for the same house, but these three letters were intended for completely different parts of Viinikka.”

Olkkonen had initially thought that Posti had been the editor of the letters. However, Jakeluyhtiö Suomi oy was the distributor of the letters, where Olkkonen reported the wrong delivery.

“They promised to send an envelope to put the misdelivered mail in and mail it to them. I was left waiting for the shell,” Olkkonen explains.

When the return envelope had not arrived after a week of waiting, Olkkonen decided to deliver the letters to the correct addresses himself.

“I thought that it’s not a good time, when nothing is heard, so I’ll take the letters myself. They clearly looked like bills. Two people I couldn’t get hold of and left the letters in their mailboxes. I reached out to one person and they said this appears to be their son’s dental bill. He was very grateful when I delivered it,” says Olkkonen.

More than six weeks after Olkkonen had reported the wrong delivery, the return envelope arrived.

“I thought this was reasonably strange when it took six weeks to send the return envelope, and I had reported it right away. However, it is about people’s mail. The next day, I wrote to customer service that the envelope was no longer necessary because I had delivered the letters myself. There has been no response to my message from the distribution company.”

Distribution company Suomi oy’s network includes Pisa Jakelu oy, which is responsible for the distribution of the Pirkanmaa and Satakunta areas. Business director of Pisa Jakelu oy Taru Ojalan according to the return envelopes are sent as postmarked shipments, so Posti oy. is responsible for their delivery.

“Return envelopes usually leave us within a couple of days after the return envelope requests have arrived at customer service. Follow-up is not available after the return envelopes are left in the mail,” says Ojala.

What? Distribution company Suomi oy Founded in the year 2015. The company the CEO is Marko Toivari. Financial period result in 2022 it was 177,000 euros. Company mainly delivers business letters and magazines. Pisa Jakelu oy operates in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta as part of the distribution network of Jakeluyhtiö Suomi oy. Source: Finder, Jakeluyhtiö Suomi oy and Pisa Jakelu oy websites

Ojala is not aware that there have been more similar cases. “There has been no feedback that the shells would not arrive,” says Ojala. Ojala suspects that the reason behind Olkkonen’s long wait could be, for example, the fact that a mistake has occurred on the part of the distribution company, and the package in question has not been sent on time.

“The practice is that tickets are closed from the customer service system as soon as they have been processed. If the envelope hasn’t been sent, the ticket should have remained open for us and come up for processing again,” says Ojala.

Sanoma Media Finland Oy, which publishes Helsingin Sanom, is one of the owners of Jakeluyhtiö Suomi oy.