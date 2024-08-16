Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) yesterday opened the call for applications for the second registration period, which will take place from August 15 to September 12, 2024.

Andrés Pedroza, deputy director of University Communications at UACJ, commented that there will be no limit on the number of applications for applicants to pursue a university degree and that no new degree will be offered at the university this semester.

The university accepted 3,800 students in its first period of 2024, and for this second period it has a total of 66 programs, including bachelor’s and engineering degrees, according to its website.

This coming semester, the UACJ will accept fewer students, since in the first period of last year it accepted 3,800 students, while in the current semester around 8,000 were accepted.

In total, the university will offer bachelor’s and engineering degrees, according to its website.

The procedure can be carried out through the university’s official portal, in the admissions section: https://www.uacj.mx/admision/licenciaturas/index.html.

The cost for applicants of Mexican nationality will be 700 pesos, while for applicants of foreign nationality it will be 1,100 pesos.

The application of the Basic Skills Exam (EXCOBA) is scheduled for October 4 at the Academic Evaluation Center, located on Ignacio Mejía Avenue and Fernando Montes de Oca in the Margaritas neighborhood.

During this period, UACJ will offer various bachelor’s and engineering degrees at its institutes, which include the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIT), the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA), the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB), the Institute of Architecture, Design and Art (IADA), as well as the Multidisciplinary Division at Ciudad Universitaria (DMCU).

The exam results will be published on December 2, 2024.

