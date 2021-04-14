Dubai (Union)

The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an decided to start distributing the Qur’an of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose writing was completed, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and reading the Qur’an.

The Qur’an was printed at the Dubai-based Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for the Printing of the Noble Qur’an of Dubai Media Incorporated.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, announced the printing of one million copies of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and dedicating it to His Highness on the occasion of choosing him as the Islamic Personality of the Year In the fifteenth session of the award, His Highness assigned the award to supervise its writing, proofreading, printing, and distribution.

His writing was completed with the grace of God and its end, after the award commissioned two of the most famous calligraphers in the world to write the Qur’an, namely Muhammad Deeb Jalloul and Bajar Al-Arbili, and after they completed the writing phase, which took about two and a half years.

The two Qur’ans were presented to senior specialists and those interested in Arabic calligraphy to choose the script of the Qur’an, as the line of the Qur’an that was written by the calligrapher Bjar Al-Arbili was chosen, while the line of the other Qur’an, which was written by the calligrapher Muhammad Deeb Jalloul, will be preserved, and then the printing phase begins. The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for the Printing of the Qur’an was chosen, because the center has a great experience in the field of printing Qur’ans worldwide, as it has printed many Qur’ans for many local authorities and for endowment bodies and ministries in many countries of the world.

Counselor Ibrahim Mohamed Boumelha, head of the award’s organizing committee, stated that the Qur’an was printed in different sizes, and the best materials were chosen in terms of paper and the binding and decoration of the Qur’an cover.

Boumelha stated that the award will begin with the distribution of the Qur’an in the United Arab Emirates, indicating that the Noble Qur’an will be sent to many countries of the world, God Almighty’s will, through official channels.

Boumelha stated that the award will print and distribute one million copies in the first stage, indicating that this does not mean stopping printing and distributing it after that, but rather we will continue, God Almighty’s will, to print more copies for the benefit of Muslims around the world.