Humanitarian institutions in the UAE continued to distribute food and relief aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, benefiting 13,811 people as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

The aid included the distribution of 2,454 food parcels to the displaced in various locations in the Gaza Strip, in addition to installing 127 tents, distributing 171 blankets, two parcels containing women’s supplies, and another parcel for children, in addition to 605 sleeping bags.

Food parcels were distributed: 750 parcels to the displaced in Mawasi Khan Yunis, 345 parcels to the city of Nuseirat in the Central Governorate, 337 parcels to residents of the Austrian area west of Khan Yunis, 280 parcels to the displaced from the north in Khan Yunis, 180 parcels to the newly displaced in the Central Governorate, and 180 parcels to the area. Sheltering near the Al-Za'arba neighborhood, 160 parcels to the displaced in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah, 152 parcels to the displaced east of the Rafah crossing, and 70 parcels to the displaced in the Hashashashin area.

The UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, in an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.