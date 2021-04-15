The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Corporation administration, distributed Mir Ramadan to 394 families of the institution’s inmates, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Sharjah Charitable Society, the Sharjah Cooperative Society, the Megamall Center, the Faraj Fund, the Emirates Aftercare Society in Dubai, and the Council The Supreme Family Council, and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Fund, with the aim of cultivating happiness in the hearts of inmates and their families, in line with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided, taking into account physical distancing, and all precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Foundation, Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, confirmed that there are many programs and initiatives implemented by the Foundation, in cooperation with strategic partners, which aim in their entirety to take care of the inmates and take care of their families and children by providing many assistance aimed at the happiness of needy families by providing basic needs. And to meet the requirements of daily life, because this has a great positive impact to instill reassurance and comfort in them, seeking to make the inmate live in a state of psychological stability during the serving of his sentence inside the institution.

He praised the efforts of all charitable and volunteer bodies and strategic partners, for their contribution to many charitable work for the Foundation’s inmates and their families, in order to achieve the lofty meaning of social solidarity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

