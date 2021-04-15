The network of regional food banks, through its strategic partnership with the “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest food-feeding campaign during the blessed month of Ramadan, is undertaking the distribution of food parcels to target groups in 13 Arab, African and Asian countries from the 20 countries covered by the campaign.

Prior to the beginning of the holy month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 20 countries during the month of fasting, to provide food support to the needy and needy families in the region. Arab countries, Africa and Asia, and contributing to overcoming the hunger challenge in the world.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign” allows benefactors, philanthropists and those wishing to donate from inside and outside the UAE to contribute to providing food support to vulnerable communities and lower-income groups, and opens the door for white-handed individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and all segments of society and economic actors to participate. In doing good and dedicating the values ​​of giving in the holy month, in coordination and partnership with the regional network of food banks and relevant institutions in the countries covered by the campaign in the Arab, African and Asian countries.

The regional network of food banks, which was established in 2013 in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai as a non-profit organization, works to provide the logistics services required to deliver food parcels to their beneficiaries in their locations in 13 of the twenty countries covered by the 100 million meals campaign, namely: Somalia and Angola And Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Jordan, Mauritania, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and Sudan.

As an umbrella for dozens of food banks in 77 countries around the world, the regional food bank network will support the 100 million meals campaign by taking over the distribution of food parcels and foodstuffs in the various countries covered by the campaign, in cooperation with local food banks in these countries.

Moez Al-Shahdi, founding member and president of the regional food banks network based in Dubai, said that the network was honored to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in the largest feeding campaign in history, the “100 million meals campaign”, where coordination and supervision will take place. To distribute in 20 different countries through food banks that have been established in many of these countries for the most deserving groups that suffer from hunger and extreme poverty, as well as to those economically affected by the “Covid 19” pandemic, in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan and the need for millions of families for food. Breakfast in the holy month, as well as some personal protection supplies to protect them from the spread of the pandemic.

Al-Shahdi added that these humanitarian initiatives are the only way to save millions of people from suffering and support them in an indispensable need for every human being, so it is impossible to imagine the suffering of those who cannot provide for their daily sustenance, helplessness and oppression, and these wonderful initiatives come to give hope for a better life for all people. Dr. Moez Al-Shahdi thanked the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for this initiative, which would give food and safety to everyone.

The network of regional food banks, which raises the slogan “Together … to end hunger”, has a unique model of food banks, and is active on a regional and international scale in order to unify and coordinate global relief efforts with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals that seek to end hunger around the world by 2030 year.

The network of regional food banks is an umbrella for dozens of food banks that have supported their establishment in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the network supports its partners from local food banks professionally, financially and logistically in order to help them feed the needy, eliminate hunger and combat food waste.

The network of regional food banks represents a unique model of its kind in efforts to provide food security to the needy, and this model has proven its success through 6 main axes, achieving a number of records during the year 2020, most notably feeding about 4.5 million families a month from the deserving groups of those who are unable to Working, developing and qualifying 440,000 families from deserving families who are able to work and converting these families from receiving aid to production and work to ensure a better life and future for these families, within the education axis, and for the food waste control axis, the regional food bank network saved 52.5 million meals as an average monthly During the year 2020. The network developed 17,600 charities during the same year, within the axis of organizing and developing charitable work to achieve sustainability. As for the axis of awareness and community participation, the regional food banks network trained 780,000 volunteers. The network was able to help 3.2 million families affected by total closure during the Corona pandemic, as part of the disaster relief pillar, and in addition to this, the regional network of food banks was chosen within the committees to develop and discuss the launch of a law not to waste food in several countries around the world. It is noteworthy that the “100 Million Meals Campaign” falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which was launched in 2015 as an incubator for 33 humanitarian, community and development institutions concerned with establishing a culture of humanitarian, relief, charitable and developmental work and spreading hope thanks to various programs and projects focusing on Less fortunate states and needy and disadvantaged groups in vulnerable societies. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives serve purely humanitarian goals and objectives, without any discrimination based on gender, color or religion.

The initiative “100 million meals” comes within the axis of humanitarian aid and relief, which is one of the five main axes that form the pillars of the work of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, which is one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Foundation, contributes to the implementation of this campaign, in addition to cooperating with the Foundation’s partners in the regional network of food banks and the United Nations World Food Program and in coordination with many local and international bodies and agencies. And the humanitarian and charitable societies of the state.