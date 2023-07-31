Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 3:33 pm Share

Infraestrutura Brasil Holding and Banco Votorantim announced the beginning of the public distribution of 519 thousand simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of Equatorial. The total amount of R$519 million will be earmarked exclusively for professional investors.

The papers have a real guarantee, with an additional personal guarantee, in which a third party, who is neither the creditor nor the debtor, enters into the obligation relationship.

The communiqué, published by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), informs that the offer was not submitted for prior analysis by the CVM or an accredited self-regulatory entity. This is because it is subject to the rite of automatic registration of public offer of distribution of securities.