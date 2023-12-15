Humanitarian institutions in the UAE continued to provide relief support to the Palestinian people, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” as part of the UAE’s humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers. 6,865 parcels were distributed to the displaced, benefiting 34,325 people.

1,500 parcels were distributed to Khan Yunis camp and shelters, 1,391 parcels were distributed to displaced people from Gaza, and 248 parcels were distributed to residents surrounding the Emirati Hospital.

The Al-Mawasi Committee, west of Rafah, also included 630 parcels, 490 parcels for displaced people from the North Governorate, 926 parcels on Al-Tayaran Street, west of Rafah – neighborhood committees, and the Ministry of Social Development 1,680 parcels distributed among schools: Al-Aqqad 350 parcels, Yabna 250 parcels, Asrar Al-Qabandi 700 parcels, and Al-Masmiya. 250 parcels. 130 parcels were distributed outside the shelter centers.

The UAE launched Operation “Gallant Knight 3” to support the Palestinians in Gaza, and sent a field hospital, water desalination plants, and more than 10,126 tons of relief materials.

The UAE's commitment embodies the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.