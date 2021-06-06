School administrations in Dubai have distributed 12th grade students studying in public and private schools, which apply the Ministry’s curriculum, to schools to perform the end-of-school year exams in attendance, as part of their preparations for the end-of-the-current school year exams, which start tomorrow and end on the 17th of this month.

Students of the 12th grade in all tracks (general, advanced, elite and applied) start their exams tomorrow, with Islamic education, then social studies on Wednesday for all tracks, then chemistry or biology on Thursday, and students of the general track start next Sunday with the math exam.

And the Arabic language exam on Monday of next week, the English language on Tuesday, then physics on Wednesday, and finally the health sciences for the general track on Thursday. As for the advanced track, they will take the chemistry exam next Thursday, then mathematics next Sunday, then the Arabic language, then the English language, then the physics, and then the health sciences. Regarding the elite track, they will take the chemistry exam next Thursday, then mathematics on Sunday, then Arabic on Monday, English on Tuesday, physics on Wednesday, and finally biology on Thursday of next week.



