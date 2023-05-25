The cabinet has not met the deadline for sending the distribution law to the House of Representatives. Report that News hour and news agency ANP on Wednesday based on insiders. The VVD is transverse. The party would not agree with the proposed way in which municipalities should implement the law, which regulates a fair distribution of asylum seekers among municipalities. Disagreement among coalition parties about the elaboration of the law has already caused a postponement.

According to News hour the coercive measure in the law of State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) is the biggest stumbling block for the VVD. The bill states that the government can force municipalities to receive asylum seekers, something that goes against the liberal hair of the VVD. Nevertheless, all coalition parties seemed to have agreed in March.

It is still unclear what consequences the new impasse will have for the effective date of the distribution law. Van der Burg would have preferred to introduce the law this year to deal with the acute asylum reception crisis — and thus also prevent hundreds of asylum seekers from having to spend the night again in the open air, sometimes in the rain, at the application center in Ter Apel. The new target effective date remains January 1, 2024.