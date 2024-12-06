It is known everywhere what happens after criminals have successfully pulled off a crime together: they worked hand in hand to eliminate the guards and arrange their escape. But then the real problems begin – when it comes to sharing the spoils. This natural law of outlaws is documented as an example in the film “The Vultures Are Waiting” (USA 1973). The bandits cleverly thought out the train robbery, so no shots were fired. But instead of simply dividing the cash into four portions and letting it go, the scoundrels argue about who should get how much. And in the end no one becomes rich and happy, but everyone lies shot dead in the dust.