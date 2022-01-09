Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Education Foundation “Taaleem” launched the second phase of distributing computers to students in 187 public schools in various regions of the country. Education has set a time plan for distributing 4,568 computers to students, with 2,712 computers in the second cycle, 1,118 computers in the third cycle, and 738 computers in the elite track.

In the general guidelines set by “Taaleem” for the implementation of the second phase, the school administration called for providing a copy of the Emirates ID card for the targeted students, allocating a period of time for students from different academic levels to be handed over the devices, and informing all students and parents of the delivery date to ensure that work is completed as soon as possible. She said that students from the sixth to the eighth grade will be handed over used devices, in good condition, and schools should cooperate in this matter to ensure that the device is delivered without hindrances.

Education stated that the distribution company has a mandate to deliver the devices in state schools. And it – that is – the distributing company will take all precautionary measures and maintain physical distance. The team will be at the school based on each school’s time plan to deliver the laptops and obtain signatures on the handover notes. She pointed out that the school director is responsible for providing a suitable place for delivery and supervising the process of distributing devices, and the necessity of his presence while applying all precautionary measures and maintaining the safety of students.

Among the instructions are also that a note of receipt of old devices for ninth grade students will be signed, and the company will check the devices to ensure that the computer is in good condition. Parents and students are assured to bring the student’s ID and to have the Use Policy Agreement (AUP) signed by the parent within two days of delivery.

10% of the value of the device

As for the policy of returning students to computers, “Taleem” stated that students must return the mobile device within a period not exceeding four years from the date of delivery, or in the event of moving to private education or outside the country. In the event that this is not possible, the student shall bear a financial value not exceeding 10% of the value of the device, which is an amount of 256 dirhams if the specifications of the device are basic and 279 dirhams if the specifications are advanced.

And she confirmed that she will not replace the student with his device if it is broken, stolen, or lost, and the financial consequences will be calculated for that. The distributing company will also return all redundant devices and old devices within 5 working days of distribution to the main stores.