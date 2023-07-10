Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots of land to citizens in Dubai, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the continuous work to provide a decent life for citizens, and to enhance their social and family stability within the housing program for citizens. And under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a “post” on the social networking site “Twitter”: “In implementation of Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and continuous directives to provide a decent life for citizens and within the housing file, Dubai Municipality completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai. . We continue to harness all capabilities for the comfort of citizens and to enhance their social and family stability.

The distribution of residential plots of land to citizens reinforces Dubai Municipality’s efforts to support and implement the objectives of the housing file for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, through an intensive work plan and methodology and harnessing all available capabilities to serve citizens, in a way that enhances their quality of life, well-being and stability.

The areas that include the distributed residential plots include an integrated package of service facilities and the main needs of the population, in addition to parks, green and recreational spaces that will be implemented in accordance with the highest international standards to provide a sustainable living experience that enhances the quality of life and demographic and social stability for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.

This comes within the follow-up of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, where residential plots were distributed based on well-thought-out plans for housing citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which draws an integrated map to achieve sustainable urban development in Dubai, centered on people and aimed at upgrading. with quality of life, enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness, developing vibrant and healthy communities, and multiplying green and recreational spaces.

It is noteworthy that during the first year of the committee’s work, the allocation of 11,500 plots of land for housing citizens in Dubai was approved, and housing loans were approved for about 7,000 beneficiaries, at a value of seven billion dirhams.

In September 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a historic housing budget of 65 billion dirhams for the next 20 years for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness also approved a package of supportive facilities for the housing file for citizens, including raising the value of the housing loan for Dubai citizens to reach one million dirhams without interest, for the eligible groups, in addition to adopting several initiatives to facilitate citizens to build their residential villas, in the framework of His Highness’s keenness to enhance family stability for citizens. and provide them with a decent life.

