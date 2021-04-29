Janine Al-Murr, Head of Communication Department at the Lebanese Food Bank, confirmed that the campaign of 100 million food rations takes place in more than one stage and as a first stage, 360 of the 2000 food rations have been distributed in the Beirut area, with the remaining rations distributed after the month of Ramadan to five Governorates in equal measure, pointing out that the total rations may reach 25,000 meals, which will be distributed in stages during the whole year.

Janine Al-Murr told “Al-Ittihad”: In light of the difficult economic conditions that Lebanon is going through, it has become necessary for Arab societies to come together to save and help the Lebanese people by securing the least of their subsistence needs of food and drink, explaining that because of the Corona virus and in order to preserve the health of the volunteers, we have adopted Basically, the employees of the Lebanese Food Bank must organize the rations and distribute them, provided that volunteers are invited in the next stages.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign” received the donations and contributions that flowed from individuals, institutions, the business community and economic activities in the country, in embodying the values ​​of the Emirates keen to extend a helping hand, relief and support the needy and the distressed, spreading goodness, and alleviating the effects of crises, disasters, challenges and suffering for various peoples of the world without distinguishing between Race, religion, or geographic region.

The list of thirty countries covered by the “100 Million Meals Campaign” in four continents includes: Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Somalia, Senegal, Benin, Angola, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Burundi in Africa, and Lebanon. And Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America.