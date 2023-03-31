The charitable work sector of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai announced the statistics of distributing Iftar meals in the Emirate of Dubai, where the number of meals that were distributed during the first week of Ramadan reached two million and 700 thousand meals in 925 Iftar sites in the Emirate of Dubai, including 880 travel sites and Iftar tents. and 45 breakfast tents.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Department’s Charitable Work Sector, confirmed that the role of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai is limited to licensing, authorizing and supervising the distribution of these meals, not distribution, pointing out that 300 inspection visits were carried out to the distribution sites by the end of the first week.