Ztwo people have fallen into a river and are in danger of drowning. There are two lifebuoys on the bank. You can toss a ring to each of the drowning people, so there is a high probability that both will stay afloat and survive. You can also throw both lifebuoys to one person. If so, that person’s chances of survival would be improved, but the other person would likely drown. How should you choose?

You may think that this is a bad joke. Who would think of drowning one person in order to throw a second to another person who is already fitted with a lifebuoy? That would be outrageously unfair. It would also be highly inefficient because it would lose a high chance of saving an additional human life. And yet that is roughly the logic that is used in Germany when distributing scarce vaccines.

Every person who is vaccinated against Covid-19 in this country receives an appointment for the second injection during the first vaccination, and the necessary dose is set aside in many places. The Standing Vaccination Commission (StiKo) refers to this in its recommendationThat it is currently open “whether postponing the second vaccination … and the associated increase in the number of people who have been vaccinated at least once will actually prevent more serious illnesses and deaths than by promptly second vaccination of the vulnerable high-risk groups, which then almost becomes leads to complete protection against disease ”.

Experience shows the British are right

In Great Britain you see it differently. There it was decided to postpone the second vaccination date generously in order to initially provide as many people as possible with a first vaccination. This strategy is linked to the hope that a quick first vaccination will provide a certain level of protection, so that the number of infections and deaths will decrease significantly.

The development of the past few weeks shows that the British are right. Although, according to official information, there have been around three times as many cases of infection in the Kingdom as in Germany since the beginning of the year, the death rates have now aligned. The most likely cause: In Great Britain, on March 1, 20.5 million people had already been vaccinated at least once, in Germany, however, only 4.2 million.

Anecdotal evidence also suggests that the British strategy would work in this country. This illustrates e.g. B. the Corona outbreak in a senior citizens’ residence in Herrischried (Waldshut district). An outbreak occurred ten days after the residents of the senior citizens’ residence were vaccinated. Twenty-one people were infected, but no one died, and those infected – all high-risk people – had only mild symptoms. The residents were provided with a vaccine dose.

The data of a new study from Scotland support the assumption that the first vaccination already offers very good protection against severe courses of Covid-19. In a preliminary analysis of 5.4 million cases, the researchers concluded that the first dose of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine reduced hospital stays by 85 percent; with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the reduction was as much as 94 percent. Data from Israel confirm this finding.

So why don’t we in Germany use the second dose of vaccine to save another person like we would use a second lifebuoy to save a second person from drowning?

The risk of mutations is sufficiently low

An epidemiological concern was that postponing the second dose of vaccine would greatly increase the mutation pressure. However, most of the world’s epidemiological leaders are now of the opinion that this risk is sufficiently small.