The Italian Ciro Immobile, captain of Lazio, and top scorer in the team’s history, suffered this Sunday, in Rome, a spectacular traffic accident, while traveling with her two daughters, colliding with a tram that had run a red light.

Heavy Immobile Accident

Ciro Immobile, Lazio striker.

The accident took place in Piazza Cinque Giornate around 8:30 in the morning and, despite the fact that there were no serious injuries, the front of the footballer’s car and that of the tram were damaged due to the force of the impact.

The striker, after reporting what happened to the authorities and verifying that the situation was under control, was transferred to the Gemelli hospital for medical examinations.

Immobile, according to local media reports, explained to the police that the tram was to blame for the accident when it ran a red light.

Immobile’s eldest daughter went with him to the Gemelli hospital, while the youngest was transferred to the Bambino Gesu hospital. In addition, the tram driver was also injured and was taken to the Umberto I hospital, while the passengers who were in the public vehicle were taken to various hospitals in the capital with minor injuries.

Immobile’s health

“The Lazio medical team announces that today, after a traffic accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile has suffered thoracic trauma to the spine and a compound fracture of the eleventh right rib“, Lazio explained.

“The conditions are currently good. The footballer remains under observation in the medical emergency department directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome,” the club detailed.

*With EFE