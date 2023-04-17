Chaos reigned this Sunday night at the Atanasio Girardot. Minutes after the ball rolled in the match between Atlético Nacional and América, serious disturbances in the Los del Sur bar prevented the most attractive game of the Sunday date in the country from taking place.

Last Friday, Los del Sur published a Twitter thread in which they assured that the club broke the relationship with the bar “and with the fans in general.”

“In consideration of Mr. (Benjamín) Romero (member of the board of directors), the opinions of the fans are not acceptable in relation to the disrespect of the coach (Paulo) Autori with his people (the null self-criticism and his exaggerated declarations of tranquility) and less with his sports performance”added the bar.

In this regard, Atlético Nacional indicated that it made the decision to “suspend economic benefits with the Los Del Sur bar” because “all fans are equally important and for this reason we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others”.

After that exchange of messages, the riots took over the main stadium in the capital of Antioquia. And, according to the official report, 89 people had to be treated for what happened. Between them, a policeman who had to be evacuated in dramatic fashion after sustaining injuries in the riots.

(Also: “Peng Shuai is fine”: EL TIEMPO publishes the latest on the missing Chinese woman).

Anguish over wounded policeman

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, said that he will not lend the Atanasio Girardot stadium after the excesses on Sunday.

As seen in a record shared by ‘TeleMedellín’, one of the uniformed men who tried to stop the chaos was seriously injured.

The clip shows how his companions, anguished, assist him and attend to him in two stages.

Then the paramedic team, seeing that he couldn’t move on his own, removes him from the court.

(Keep reading: Piqué would be a father again, but Clara Chía would not get pregnant: this is known).

According to Óscar Hurtado, mayor in charge of Medellín, there were about 30 uniformed members of the National Police who intervened in the excesses.

SPORTS

More news