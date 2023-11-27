The Argentine businessman and former Turismo Carretera (TC) pilot Gustavo Degliantoni died when his helicopter crashed in the Paraná River, according to official sources reported this Monday.

The helicopter in which Degliantoni, 71, who ran in the TC (speed championship) between 1983 and 1994, was traveling, according to the specialized media, fell into the waters of the Paraná River at the mouth of the Las Hermanas stream, according to the call received by the authorities, located in the town of Ramallo, in an area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires adjacent to those of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos.

The Naval Prefecture found the ship semi-submerged in the waters and, in collaboration with a civilian vessel, managed to extract Degliantoni, dead. who may have suffered a heart attack during the flightaccording to the first medical hypotheses, and four other occupants.

Video of the fatal helicopter accident

According to witnesses to the accident, The helicopter flew very close to the people who were in the area in a very risky maneuver.

In statements to the Cadena 3 radio station, Juan Pablo Panzera, a member of the Rosario Aviation Circle, indicated this Monday that “any aircraft floats less with weather like yesterday’s” and that, in these conditions, only one vehicle should fly ” in a rescue.”

“A recreational flight, really… What was done yesterday is crazy,” the expert highlighted.

Ramallo: former TC pilot and businessman Gustavo Degliantoni (71) died when his Robinson 55 helicopter collapsed over the Paraná River. There are three injured. They evaluate whether he lost control when he suffered a decompensation. Before, he had passed very close to the Rosario-Victoria Bridge. pic.twitter.com/7DnpA4cTZK — Hernán Funes (@HernanFunes) November 27, 2023

Degliantoni was the owner of the Degab oil company, located in Ramallo, which is dedicated to the removal, transportation, treatment and final disposal of special and dangerous liquid waste, mainly those that contain hydrocarbons.

The businessman had an important link with motorsports, since he raced within the TC and, according to local media, he had a friendship with the former Argentine driver Juan María Traverso.

Degliantoni had scored as the winner with a Ford Falcon in the non-winner competition that the TC held on April 8, 1984 at the Buenos Aires racetrack, according to the media. Carbureting.The other four occupants of the ship – the Argentines Rubén Calderón, (76), Rubén Ojeda (63), Osvaldo Duome (70) and Julio César Puchet (59) – were unharmed and were taken to the hospital in the Ramallo area.

EFE