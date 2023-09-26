There has been agitation in Eagle Passcity of Texas which is located on the border of the United States with Mexico, in the Rio Grande. On September 19, it was declared state of emergency “due to the severe increase in undocumented immigrants in the city.”

In two days, almost 6,000 migrants They crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico towards the city of 30,000 inhabitants. In the massive arrival, two migrants died in their attempt to cross the Rio Grande, one of them is a three year old boyaccording to authorities.

The present chaos forced the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to temporarily suspend the processing of vehicles and train cargo at one of the entrances to the Eagle Pass international crossing, on Wednesday September 20.

In a statement, CBP explains that the decision was made with the objective of support migrant processes detained at the border, redirect personnel to assist the Border Patrol.

Nearly 3,000 migrants arrived in Eagle Pass on Wednesday aloneaccording to the international media cnn.

Repel illegal crossings and install more barbed wire

Many of the newly arrived migrants are being liberated quickly in the North American country because the Border detention centers are at capacityaccording to information from unidentified National Security officials in an interview with the Washington Post.

Images show hundreds waiting to be processed, many of them: children.

The border patrol intercepted 132,652 migrants on the border with Mexico in July. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said federal officials had cut barbed wire barriers intended to stop border crossings, but that he had ordered the Texas National Guard to “repel illegal crossings and install more barbed wire”.

The spiked barriers installed in the Rio Grande were made to deter the crossing of migrants, according to Ericka Brown, an official with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to the television station. C.B.S..

It is a concertina wire tangle with blades that allow themselves to expand like an accordion, which are reinforced daily to prevent the passage of thousands of migrants in regions where pieces of the wall are missing, which delimits a large part of the more than 3,000 kilometers of border.

US border forces reported 1.8 million encounters with migrants in the past 12 months. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

A three-year-old boy dies while trying to enter the US through Rio Grande

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that on Wednesday, September 20, the Marine Tactical Unit “received information about a child swept away by the current of the Rio Grande when he was trying to cross the river with his family north of the sea barrier in Eagle Pass,” the information indicates.

The email apparently confirms that officers located a three-year-old boy and transported him to shore, but he was “declared dead” in the hospital to which the medical staff took him.

A three-year-old boy dies trying to enter through Río Grande. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

President Joe Biden’s government has warned about the danger migrants face when crossing the river, however, alerts have failed to stop the crossing to the Texas city that borders Piedras Negras in Mexico. According to the Texas DPS, officers found the body of a man in the river on Thursday. Both bodies were found north of the floating barbed wire barriers..

Migration to the United States continues to increase

Dozens of migrants arrived at the US-Mexico border on September 22, 2023. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to the latest official data, the border patrol intercepted on the border with Mexico 132,652 migrants in Julyin comparison with the 99,545 of June. Several American media outlets, citing anonymous government sources, claim that thousands are entering daily lately.

Given this situation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will send 800 military personnel additional “to assist with logistics and other functions at the border.”

Currently there 24,000 agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and more than 2,600 non-uniformed officers hired. Likewise, it is reported that the Department of Defense helps DHS with 2,500 permanent members of the National Guard.

There are more than 3,000 kilometers of delimited border. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

However, it must be said that Eagle Pass is not the only sector of Texas facing a increase in the arrival of migrants. The area of Step It was reinforced by Customs with more agents, in addition to the fact that cargo vehicle inspection activities were also suspended in the city to send agents to help with the migration process of foreigners.

Likewise, the increase in migrants has been reported in the arizona border. Border patrol agents recorded the arrival of some 300 migrants at the west port of entry Lukeville, Arizona.

A fact that forced authorities to set up a makeshift tent to provide relief from the heat, medical care and water until help arrived to process them.

What does President Biden say about the migrant crisis?

The Biden Administration had achieved stop the massive arrival of migrants by imposing a measure that forced asylum seekers to present their cases by obtaining an appointment in the application CBP One.

Last June, the number of detained migrants, with 99,545 registered, dropped to the levels in February 2021, when the new president had just arrived at the White House.

Since May, the United States has expelled or returned more than 253,000 people to 152 countries. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Joe Biden blames Congress for the immigration crisis for failing to agree on a comprehensive reform and defends his actions on immigration.

He says he introduced legislation to address the issue in his first day in office. The administration explains that it is doing everything it can to help the states and cities with the greatest affluence and assigns Congress responsibility for fixing the system.

Since May 12, The United States has expelled or returned more than 253,000 people to 152 countriesmany of them Latin Americans. According to official data, it occurs due to the health regulation that allows almost all arriving migrants to be blocked. without the documents to enter the country.

At the same time it implemented new entry rules, which in practice restrict access to asylum, e.g. forcing migrants to make an appointment through a mobile phone application or to process it in the countries through which they transit.

