Andrés Felipe Castañeda and Jackson Alexis Arias Pérez They are two other young Colombians who have disappeared in El Salvador and their relatives they think they are being held in some jail in the country Central America, as victims of the emergency regime that has been in place for a year.

He called me that he was leaving for work and after that I haven’t heard from him again

Luz Marina Perez, Jackson’s mother, posted a video on social media in which denounced that his son disappeared in San Salvador on January 11, 15 days after staying in the country. “He called me that he was leaving for work and after that I haven’t heard from him again,” she said.

assured that has requested help from the Colombian Foreign Ministry and other authorities, but that received very little information. He said he hopes to find him after seeing the cases of José Antonio Potes and Manuel Castrillón, two other young Colombians who regained their freedom after making their case go viral.

The same did the wife of Andres Felipe Castaneda Gonzalez, who does have the certainty that his partner was arrested and taken to the Ilopango jail. His mother maintains that he had no criminal record in Colombia and does not belong to gangsbut instead traveled to El Salvador in November 2022 to look for work.

The man from Cartago would have traveled to Central America to provide a better future for his children, his wife, Alejandra Muñoz is very distressed because of the situation that her husband lives they would be confusing with a member of the Mara, gang from El Salvador.

“We have not been able to communicate with him, we do not know how he is, we do not know how he is. We would really like answers from him, why are they detaining him there?” said the woman.

In addition, he explained that he does not have any tattoo or mark that identifies him with the dangerous gang. “They say that he will be there for at least six months awaiting trial and although my husband has nothing to be found guilty, maybe they decide to leave it thereas well as they detained him arbitrarily and unjustly”.

Andrés Felipe Castañeda González is another Colombian who was in the same cell, along with José and Manuel, in the Ilopango prison and in the Jucuapa preventive center. He has been detained since December 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfAOuLMK0B — Kenya Gomez (@kengo1811) May 7, 2023

Graphic Press / El Salvador (GDA)

