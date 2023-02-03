Despite the world’s awareness of the fact that the decline in long-term investments in oil and gas has increased the challenges of the energy sector, what has deepened the crisis is the tendency of central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank about a year ago, to raise interest rates at a strong and rapid pace to control On the rates of price rises or what is known as inflation, which reduces the openness of companies to oil investments, this is what recent studies have warned about when they indicated that the end of the era of stable and cheap interest rates may be a threat to the continued growth of energy projects.

Raising the pace of interest rates

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates 8 times since last year, four of them by 0.75 percent, to range between 4.5 and 4.75 percent, but despite these steps, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged more interest rate increases during the coming period. In order to control inflation and reduce it to the target level of 2 percent, the Bank of England raised interest rates 10 times in a row to 4 percent, while the European Central Bank raised interest 5 times to 3 percent.

Wrong policies of the European Union

It can be said that the energy crisis sweeping the world began as a European crisis in January of the year 2021, that is, fourteen months before the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and it is the most dangerous and severe crisis that the world has experienced since World War II until now, in terms of causing severe damage to the economy. The world and causing financial inflation and very large economic atrophy, according to international oil expert Dr. Mamdouh Salama, who attributed this to the pressures on the oil industry in the world by hard-line environmental advocates and because of the wrong policies pursued by the European Union to accelerate the shift towards renewable energy from fossil energy. (Oil, gas and coal), so that the conflict comes and turns this crisis into a global crisis and redirects energy materials from gas, luxury and oil from the West to India, China and the countries of the Pacific basin.

The energy crisis will be with us for many years

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Dr. Salama confirms that the energy crisis will remain with us for many years, based on four reasons he extracted from his study of the global oil market, the first of which is that the global demand for oil will continue for a long time, indicating that this demand will remain the engine Without it, the global economy cannot operate, given that oil and gas are the mainstay of the global economy.

Dr. Salama, an international oil expert, adds: “The second reason is that the global oil market is a very contracting market now, meaning that there is no glut in the market, while the market suffers from a shortage of energy supplies, whether it is gas, oil or coal. In the additional production capacity in the world, including OPEC, while the return of China to the global oil market and the strength of its demand and support for oil and gas is the fourth reason.

If we put these reasons together, we would find that there will be a shortage of energy supplies in the world for many years because there is a lack of investments in the world to expand oil and gas production capacity and in investments and oil exploration, according to Dr. Salama.

He also believes that global investments, if they are found now, will take about 6 years, at least, to bear fruit.

A complete shift towards renewable energy is not enough

Dr. Salama explains, “Renewable energy alone is not able to meet the world’s need for electricity because it will be intermittent, meaning that if there are clouds, we cannot generate electricity from solar energy, and if the winds are static, there is no way to generate electricity from the wind. Renewable energy needs support from Natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy, but mainly from natural gas, and for this reason, talking about a complete global shift towards renewable energy is talk that does not depend on facts, and from this angle, oil and gas will remain the main foundations in supporting the global economy and the way of life that we live in.

2023 will be a critical year for the global energy sector

For his part, the International Energy Adviser, Amer Al-Shobaki, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website that the year 2023 will be decisive for the global energy sector as a whole, noting that the Russian-Ukrainian war that began in February 2022 caused confusion and structural changes in oil investments and the oil sector. energy in full, including the transformation of the export of Russian energy from Europe to other destinations.

Al-Shobaki explains that 70 percent of Russian gas has no buyer after its export to Europe decreased by 80 percent, while only 5 to 10 percent of Russian gas goes to China. As for oil, the matter is different because changing the oil trade map is much easier than changing the natural gas trade map. Which depends on expensive pipelines and infrastructure and a long time for their construction, which means that determining the direction of the natural gas trade needs more than ten years for its global stability, unlike oil, according to Al-Shobaki.

Investments and dialectical demand for oil

Since the Corona pandemic, energy sector companies have firmly believed that the peak of demand for oil was in 2019, and for this reason, oil investments were lower than the rates usual before 2014, as oil investments began to decline after they had reached more than 600 in previous years. One billion dollars, while it barely reaches 450 billion dollars in the year 2023, with the expected demand for oil and tight supply in the markets, according to data from the International Energy Agency and OPEC.

Monetary tightening dampens investor appetite

Monetary tightening by central banks in the world, especially the US Federal Reserve, and its emphasis on continuing the policy of raising interest rates, weakens the appetite for oil investments, so that it remains confined to sovereign investments in the Arab Gulf region, Algeria, and some investments in the North Sea and the United States, but it will be limited by the dilemma of high prices. The interest that may continue and accompany us throughout the year 2023, according to the advisor, Amer Al-Shobaki, who confirmed the results of this matter, will be a violation of the security of global energy supply, as this will be accompanied by high energy prices, as the expected average price for a barrel of Brent crude is $ 89, and these prices are high if we compare them with the price rates. in the past years.

The average price in 2019 was (61) dollars, in 2020 (46 dollars), in 2021 (71 dollars) and in 2022 (99 dollars), as Al-Shobaki confirms that the expected rate of the oil price is higher than its usual rates due to the tight supply and weak investments. The high interest rate and structural imbalance that occurred in the global energy sector.

The US stockpile is one of the structural imbalances of the sector

And the international energy consultant, Amer Al-Shobaki, points out that “one of the structural defects of the energy sector is the US strategic oil reserve, which has been proven at 371 million barrels, meaning the loss of more than two-thirds of its assets. The growth of American shale oil as desired by the US administration or the expected form as a result of the lack of American investors in oil shale in the direction of the US government, especially after the law to reduce inflation, which directed $ 380 billion in investments to clean and renewable energy, in addition to other measures of the United States in reducing investments in federal lands. .

Return of the coal stations

Among the challenges facing the global energy sector are geopolitical tensions and what the world is witnessing as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war, in addition to the return of coal plants and excessive investment in renewable energy, as well as the large trend towards nuclear energy, which may weaken investments in natural gas because it destroys the demand for this substance, according to Shobaki.