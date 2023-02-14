Distinguished session of the World Summit of Governments
The World Government Summit, which is scheduled to conclude its tenth session today, was marked by activities and meetings that included elite world leaders, heads of government, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, thought leaders and specialists from various countries of the world. The summit that is hosted annually has become the city of Dubai. A golden opportunity to meet and exchange solutions, experiences and expertise affecting the work of governments around the world.
What distinguished the current session was the holding of about 220 main, interactive and dialogue sessions, in which 300 international personalities, including presidents, ministers, experts and thinkers, participated, not to mention the holding of 22 forums that reviewed vital and specialized issues, and discussed the best ways to develop government and institutional performance, with the aim of helping humanity overcome Reality challenges.
The climate issue received remarkable attention in this session, especially as the UAE is preparing to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). Who discussed the role of governments in finding solutions to address carbon emissions, and strengthening efforts to achieve climate neutrality around the world. The sessions of this forum included a session entitled “Global Governance of Technology in an Era of Turbulence”, in which a number of experts and thinkers participated who stressed the need to reach unified policies to reduce carbon emissions, calling for continued discussions and the exchange of experiences and knowledge between countries, and between governments and the private sector, with Focus on the issue of research and development.
What was also remarkable during the summit was the signing of a number of agreements and partnerships, including the signing of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, an agreement with the International Finance Corporation, which is the largest global development institution, whose work focuses on the private sector in developing countries, to discuss areas of cooperation aimed at supporting Climate action in emerging markets. The signing of such an agreement is a confirmation of the UAE’s commitment to cooperate with relevant institutions with the aim of securing fair climate financing and comprehensive sustainable development, according to which Masdar and the International Finance Corporation will explore ways to support the establishment of green hydrogen platforms in emerging markets, and provide Opportunities for cooperation in financing and structuring renewable energy projects in Africa.
In sum, what the tenth session of the World Government Summit presented in Dubai was a golden opportunity for governments around the world to exchange solutions and experiences affecting their work, which rarely witnessed such an interactive and participatory method of open dialogue on the issues raised, and the large volume of participation.
About the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research
