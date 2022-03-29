Since 2012, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride mobilizing riders worldwide to collect money while riding their motorcycles and raise awareness about men’s health, and in particular prostate cancer research and suicide prevention programs.

Over the years, 340,000 participants in 115 countries have raised no less than 31.6 million dollars, and the organization wants to make a significant contribution again this year. After corona curtailed the past editions to a greater or lesser extent, the event will continue in all its glory this year, on Sunday 22 May.

Register is now possible, more info about the rides can be found on the website of the DGRthere you will also always find the socials of the local organizations where the latest updates about the rides are posted.