Worldwide participation and fundraising success for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, the themed charity event dedicated to classic cars built before 1980. Over 4,100 cars took part in the charity race created by Mark Hawwa around the world, inspired by the famous event for vintage and modern classic motorcycles The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Among the 9 Italian cities participating also Milan and Pavia, who joined forces for a shared tour that from Milan touched various locations in the Oltrepò Pavese on Sunday 26 September. The drivers met in the historic inner courtyard of the Teuliè Military School, Second Military School of the Army, where the participants were able to get to know each other among the curiosity of military personnel and students. The caravan, led by a modern Morgan Plus Four made available by the Italian distributor Romeo Ferraris, then set off along the roads of the province of Pavia, touching some points of interest such as the Ponte di Barche di Bereguardo, the Ponte della Gerola and the Castle of Voghera. At the end of the tour the crews were welcomed at the Voghera-Rivanazzano Airport at the Hangar 18-21 Enduro Academy lounge bar for an after-party where, in addition to toasting the first edition of the event, the men were able to have their beards pampered and hair by the masters of Italian barbershop while for the ladies a “hairstyle pit stop” area was made available with the professionals of EHS – Essence Hair SPA.

The event, in its first edition, has passed the global fundraising target of 200,000 euros, with Milan and Pavia leading the ranking among Italian cities. The organizers of the Milan and Pavia stages were very satisfied, commenting: “Despite the not at all encouraging weather, we were able to welcome a group of great enthusiasts and well-kept cars. The crews, having fun with their cars, have given a hand to a very noble cause by also having the opportunity to access places of great charm such as the Teuliè Military School and to travel on runway 16/34 of the Voghera-Rivanazzano Airport, areas where it is not usually possible to access with a vintage car.

The funds raised globally as part of the event are managed by Movember, which uses them in prevention, research and support initiatives related to the fight against prostate cancer and some mental disorders that affect the male population. Dan Cooper, Movember’s Director of Innovation, commented, “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is based on engaging the community of classic car enthusiasts for men’s health initiatives. And Movember exists precisely for to make men live healthier, longer and happier, and the funds raised go to support both the prevention of mental disorders and suicides and the fight against prostate cancer. We are proud to be part of this initiative and we are happy to have found some of the most beautiful cars in the world and the most passionate collectors in Milan, Pavia and other Italian cities as well. ” The fundraising campaign for the initiative is open until October 31, to support the cause it is possible to make a donation on the website www.gentlemansdrive.com. The second edition of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will take place on Sunday 25 September 2022.