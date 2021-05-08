Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The two international referees, Farid Ali and Muslim Ahmed, analysts at Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, praised the arbitration performance in the Al Jazeera meeting with Al Ain, as well as Al Dhafra with Bani Yas, and the two matches did not witness any errors affecting the result, and the decisions of the “stadium judges” were distinguished, thus bringing them to a “safe haven.” In light of the fiery race between “Abu Dhabi’s pride” and “Al-Heavenly” for the Arabian Gulf League shield.

Two important cases emerged in the Al-Jazeera and Al-Ain summit, which was managed by the FIFA World Cup team, led by Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, the first in the 57th minute, when a goal scored by Ali Mabkhout was canceled due to a “handball” against the “Abu Dhabi Pride” striker before scoring the goal, and the referee’s decision was correct. Although Mabhout did not deliberately touch the ball, and the second was in the 76th minute, when the referee awarded a correct penalty kick in favor of the “leader”, due to the negligence of the Al-Jazira defender.

As for the second match that Sultan Muhammad Saleh managed, there was one case, when the referee canceled the fifth goal for Baniyas for offside, and it was a difficult and delicate case, but the video referee intervened to alert the referee to return his decision, and thus calculate the goal, because Ahmed Abonamous is the owner of the goal He was on the “Salim” site.