The Casa del Belén de Puente Tocinos has been awarded the distinctive Commitment to Tourism Quality, with which the Secretary of State for Tourism recognizes “the effort to achieve quality and continuous improvement in its services, with the aim of improving the experience and tourist satisfaction.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, celebrated yesterday, the councilors of Tourism, Commerce and Consumption, Jesús Pacheco, and of Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, visited the facilities and participated in the ceremony of placing the distinctive plaque that recognizes this award. .

This enclave “is an essential place for learning about the nativity scene tradition, so deeply rooted in Murcia, as well as for delving into the craftsmanship of the nativity scene and its protagonists,” municipal sources highlight. In addition, the museum offers visitors a tour of the history and material and intangible heritage related to the nativity scene.

The event held yesterday in Puente Tocinos was included in the City Council’s events to commemorate World Day, celebrated under the motto ‘Green tourism and investments’, and which also included free guided tours of the museums. Specifically, the Molinos del Río and the Sala Caballerizas, the Almudí palace, the City Museum, the Archaeological Museum and the Romea Theater joined this cultural route, which also included Plaza Camachos, the Manterola walkway and the San plane Francisco.

Councilors Pacheco and Avilés highlighted that the objective of the municipal plan to boost tourism is to “reinforce Murcia as a top-level tourist and cultural destination.”