Distant Worlds 2 comes out 10th March 2022 on PC, publisher Slitherine has announced.

The 4X space strategy game is the follow-up to Code Force’s 2010 real-time grand strategy wargame.

The gameplay video, below, offers a lengthy deep dive into Distant Worlds 2 and what to expect.

Eurogamer reviewed Distant Worlds’s Steam release in 2014, returning a 7/10 (remember review scores?).

“While Distant Worlds may be a paragon of its style, I can only recommend it to a select few: those with beefy computers and plenty of time to really dig into the meat of this stunningly elegant and impressively wide-ranging bit of software,” wrote Daniel Starkey.

Here’s the official blurb on Distant Worlds 2, also developed by Code Force:

“Distant Worlds 2 is a vast, pausable real-time 4X space strategy game. Experience the full depth and detail of turn-based strategy, but with the simplicity and ease of real-time, and on the scale of a massively-multiplayer online game. The Universe is Yours!

“Huge Galaxies with up to 2000 star systems and tens of thousands of planets, moons and asteroids are yours to explore and exploit, whether peacefully through mining and diplomacy or by conquest! The complex process of generating a galaxy ensures that every new game will be different and the many galaxy setup options ensure incredible replayability as well as the ability to have your game be just the way you like it. “