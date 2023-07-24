Study reveals key differences between journalists’ expectations of researchers and newsrooms’ real needs

Journalists are frustrated with academic research about their profession and practices, often finding it irrelevant, impractical or inaccessible, according to a search carried out with Nieman Lab readers.

At the same time, many say they see value in academics doing what journalists don’t have the time or capacity to do for themselves, offering new perspectives on how to improve journalism.

In the survey conducted in the summer of 2022, the average respondent indicated that the survey helps journalists do their jobs and makes journalism better for the public and society. But on average, respondents also find surveys difficult to access and too long.

A total of 166 people responded to the survey, which asked both closed and open questions. We then filtered the results to only obtain responses from journalists, who were the focus of the study, and excluded duplicate IP addresses and those who did not attest to being 18 or older. That left us with 89 participants.

This research does not mark the first time that academics deal with the impact of their work on the journalist profession. One of Us (Valerie) co-edited a book about this. And recently Nieman Lab talked to the teachers behind RQ1an initiative to make journalism research more accessible and easier to understand.

But this study is one of only a few attempts to ask a large number of journalists about what prevents them from using the survey, as well as looking at how journalists describe that experience in their own words.

Some of the highlights of the study:

There are fundamental differences between what journalists think journalistic research can help with and what journalists are really trying to address in newsrooms. Respondents were pessimistic about academia’s ability to help increase readership/views and help readers find journalism (see chart).

In terms of what journalistic research actually covers, respondents said that what they saw most covered was improving public trust (as seen by 53.9% of respondents), followed by diversity, equity and inclusion in the newsroom (48.3%) and a tie between fact-checking/disinformation and business models (47.2%).

People read about journalistic research, on average, between “once a year or more” and “once a month or more”, but use it to do their work, on average, less than once a year.

Irrelevant, disconnected, difficult to access…

Highlighting the negative aspects, the journalists spoke about the irrelevance of the research or just “tangential relevance” for your work, presenting a “disconnect between theory and day-to-day realities of understaffed vehicles”.

Participants said that researchers often “ignored topics” or “lost what is important”. Researchers are doing “wrong questions”. They may be wrong, as one journalist responded: “There are flaws when research tries to use only digital results, as many low-status audiences are left out or ignored in this way.”

Journalists also said that academics have a narrow focus on the business models they cover, with one respondent in consumer-facing (B2B) publications stating that they felt their work was invisible.

Respondents said that academics were “disconnected” of the changing realities of journalism. Concerns ranged from academics “no longer being practicing journalists” until “researchers don’t seem to know much about journalism” — as well as the suspicion that researchers trained in journalism may have dropped out of the field because they weren’t good journalists.

Journalists also said that academics were distant “from the reality of daily routine”.

Another concern was the applicability of the research. Journalists said the data was too limited, out of date and not suited to the local audience or niche area in which they operated. The participants said that the data fell short of the reality of journalists.

Accessibility to research was also an obstacle for the journalists we interviewed. They expressed not having the time or capacity to take on more work, and said this was a major impediment to accessing research.

Searchability was also a concern. The studies are “usually blocked behind paywalls”, said the journalists. And it should come as no surprise that journalists feel that scholarly articles are “too long” It is “redundant”highlighting the need for academics to find ways to “translating your findings” for practice.

…but it might be useful

We also asked journalists to weigh the advantages of research in journalism, and many did – in fact, many times the same person would tell us about the pros and cons.

Many participants mentioned how researchers’ capabilities complement their own. They quoted the “academic rigor” and the “methodical means” of the search. Journalistic research can bolster arguments in key newsroom discussions, some said.

“There are many questions that journalists are seeking answers to, both in terms of business and journalistic practices, and the survey provides insights that can be inspiring”said one participant.

Another advantage academics bring, according to our participants, is time. These journalists see academics as professionals with more time on their hands, whose work can sometimes benefit newsrooms.

“Having people working without deadlines is always helpful”, said a journalist. Another explained: “It can be very helpful to take a step back from the daily routine of journalism production to see the big picture that academic research provides”.

Some participants said they value the research’s ability to help them develop professionally. “There is always something new to learn and historical practices to question”, said a journalist. Others said the survey can help them keep up with current trends and “being on the front lines”.

Participants indicated that the survey helps them think more critically, address biases, or reflect on the ethical implications of their work. One said the survey helps journalists compare “our assumptions about how audiences respond to certain types of messages [versus] what social science says about how they respond. For example, how to cover suicide without increasing suicide risk”.

But participants’ reasons for using the survey go beyond their own individual journalism practices, addressing other needs of their news organizations. In particular, respondents indicated that the survey can help with business models and making a case for funders.

“I’m always trying to find the most effective ways to do my job. Not just the daily practice, but also the long-term strategies we must employ to build a strong, growing and sustainable local news business.”said a journalist.

Towards solutions

Overall, while we heard many problems with the survey, our respondents also talked about potential solutions.

For academics, the advice we heard included:

Write a clear solutions section, keeping in mind who would implement the changes;

Use a more audience-oriented structure in scholarly articles (eg, the inverted pyramid);

Collaborate with media organizations to develop up-to-date and relevant research;

While many of these ideas may encounter resistance or obstacles, we believe they serve as an important provocation for scholars to consider how they engage with practitioners.

* Tamar Wilner is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Texas at Austin School of Information specializing in disinformation, media literacy, and media trust. Her previous experience includes work as a reporter and editor for magazines and online portals. She holds a PhD in Journalism and Media from the same university.

* Valérie Bélair-Gagnon is Associate Professor and Cowles Fellow in Media Management at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She is the author of several books, including The Paradox of Connection, Happiness in Journalism, Journalism Research that Matters It is Social Media at BBC News.

