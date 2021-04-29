Distance selling Finland was responsible to the Commission for distance selling of alcohol – EU legal action may be a threat

Finland justified its actions with sections of the law on the retail sale of alcohol.

Brussels

Finland had to explain its practices regarding distance selling of alcohol to the European Commission on Thursday.

Uncertainties related to the distance selling of alcohol in Finland have been known for a long time. The alcohol legislation revised in 2017 does not specifically mention the ban on distance selling of alcohol.

The Commission’s request for additional information is part of the EU Pilot procedure. The Commission will normally evaluate the responses within about two months.

Provided the answer is unsatisfactory, the case can be resolved in two different ways. Finland can change its practices to be compatible with EU legislation or find a different negotiated solution. Another option is infringement proceedings, in which the Commission would sue Finland in the European Court of Justice for violating EU law.

The Commission’s request for further information is based on a number of complaints. According to the complaints, the current Finnish Alcohol Act, as interpreted in the guidelines of the Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency Valvira and as currently implemented by Alko, may be problematic from the point of view of EU legislation.

According to the Commission, Finland may have acted in breach of the principle of free movement of goods.

Nine pages long in its reply The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health opens up Finnish alcohol legislation in detail. The letter also clicks on the Commission.

“The Commission’s request for information refers several times to Valvira’s practice and guidelines. In this respect, it must first be stated that the authorities in Finland do not have the right to enact or impose binding legal norms. The request for information also uses the terms’ e-commerce ‘and’ distance selling ‘, which are not used in the Alcohol Act.’

The Commission’s request for additional information only concerns alcoholic beverages up to 5.5%. This means that the request does not concern, for example, the specification of distance selling of wine.

The Ministry’s reply summarizes why Finland is the focus of the Commission’s attention. Distance selling has not actually been decided by law, but retail sales are strictly regulated by the Alcohol Act. Finland is just invoking the provisions of the law on retail sales. If the alcohol seller does not have a retail license in Finland, “distance selling” or “e-commerce” will not succeed.

In the letter it is recalled that alcoholic beverages may be dispensed only at a place subject to authorization, where, for example, the age of the purchaser can be verified.

“Neither the licensees nor Alkka are allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages to consumers, for example, by home delivery, by post or from parcel machines,” the letter states.

The Commission asks Finland whether it is possible for a foreign operator to obtain a retail license in Finland, for example for distance selling of alcohol or online shopping.

Practically no, the ministry is responsible for. Distance selling will not succeed if the sellers are only located in other Member States and do not want to set up a Finnish retail outlet.

The Ministry’s letter refers to a decision of the Supreme Court in 2015 that the retail monopoly and licensing system were incompatible with Union law.

Confusion has been caused by Valvira’s instructions, according to which a Finnish citizen can order alcohol from abroad if he pays for the drinks directly to a foreign operator, and the cargo comes with the transport company. Valvira’s interpretation and guidance of the National Alcohol Act has been that selling alcoholic beverages from abroad to Finland in such a way that the seller participates in arranging the transport and pays taxes to Finland is equivalent to retail sales in Finland.

In this case, the seller may break the law.

In its letter to the Commission, the Ministry states that Valvira does not legislate. Valvira itself considers that its instructions for the import of a private individual are not legally binding.

In Finland is going on several pre-examinations, which are based on seeking precedents for unclear distance selling practices. The pre-examinations are based on a request for an investigation made by Valvira about companies last autumn. One of the respondents is a well-known Finnish winegrower and entrepreneur in the wine industry Juha Berglund.

With the help of the request for an investigation, Valvira wants to obtain a court ruling on whether foreign companies can sell alcohol to Finns so that the companies are also involved in transport, import and delivery of the product to the buyer in Finland.