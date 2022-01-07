Distance school Avi: Schools start in contact teaching in the Helsinki metropolitan area – time is not even enough for immediate closure

Municipalities and regional government agencies have the decision-making power to switch to a distance school. If the Coronation Ministry ends up recommending a distance school, consideration will be given in the areas to the need for a distance school.

The metropolitan area schools with these prospects will go on contact on Monday. Although Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila has presented on Wednesdaythat the decision to transfer to a distance school would be taken in a cross-administrative working group of ministers on coronation, the decision-making power in fact lies with the municipalities and regional government agencies.

Senior Inspector of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) Oona Mölsä tells HS that a decision on a possible distance school is unlikely to be made on Monday. The position of the coronation ministerial working group on distance schools is expected on Friday afternoon.

“We are also waiting for the meeting of the coronation ministerial working group and its outcome. Then we may be given an STM cover letter, ”says Mölsä.

Although However, Mölsä considers that a letter of intent from the ministry may trigger a reflection on the necessity of switching to a distance school if the ministry recommends a distance school.

“This is how the process has progressed in the past. At ministerial level, justification decisions are made nationwide, such as the emergency brake decision. But the final decision is made in the regions and municipalities, ”says Mölsä.

In practice, for example, the municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) would assess whether switching to a distance school is necessary and proportionate in the current corona situation. From these actors, the key should therefore gather positions for the distance school decision.

Time According to Mölsä, at least no decision on distance or contact education is promised until next week at the earliest.

For example, in Helsinki, the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (Coalition Party) and Deputy Mayor for Schools Nasima Razmyar (sd) have considered the transition to distance school as an undesirable solution.

“Depending on how we proceed here, some solutions might be made next week,” Mölsä says.

On Friday A continuation of interest rate restrictions is also expected. Already on Wednesday, the Southern Finland Aviation anticipates extending the closure order for certain facilities for another two weeks after the current decision expires.

The regional corona coordination group led by Hus has recommended that the restrictions be extended to avi. The restrictions would apply from 11 to 24. January.

Therefore, in accordance with Article 58g of the Infectious Diseases Act, facilities for gymnastics and contact sports, gyms, indoor playgrounds, spas, swimming pools, dance halls and general shopping centers would still be closed due to the sensitive spread of the coronavirus.