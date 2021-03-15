Distance learning Special students are now not allowed to study remotely, although many found it easier in the spring

Oliver Jokelainen from Espoo goes to school every day to follow the same teaching that his schoolmates follow at home.

Espoo resident Oliver Jokelainen, 15, goes to school every morning where he follows his classroom instruction from a computer. The same teaching is followed by his schoolmates remotely from their homes.

Oliver Jokelainen has a diagnosis of autism spectrum and a decision for special support. He has previously been in a small group, but is now integrated into a regular basic education group.

When the upper secondary schools moved to distance education in Espoo a week ago, the Jokelainen family received a strict order according to which those in need of special support were obliged to come to contact education.

Because he is fully integrated and the other class is offered instruction via video connection, Jokelainen also follows the same lessons with video connection at school.

So far, Jokelainen himself has not experienced the fact that being at school unlike others is a big disadvantage.

“My friend commented on how he understands the reason why I am in school, and he did not,” says Jokelainen by e-mail.

Mum Maria Jokelainen the boy now finds himself in various arrangements with his present class.

“Integration back into norm teaching is the goal we have been working on for years,” says Maria Jokelainen. “Now all of a sudden he’s undergoing very different learning arrangements than the others.”

In spring the majority, 88 per cent, of pupils with special needs, according to the survey, participated in distance learning at home and only three per cent in contact education at school.

The survey was aimed at parents and was conducted by Neurospectrum Oy, which provides training for those working in the neuro- and autism spectrum, and the University of Jyväskylä.

According to the survey, for some special support students, distance learning did not go at all and the study even took a break during the spring.

Distance learning also strained the daily lives of families of children receiving special or enhanced support. It significantly weakened parents ’resources, but children’s resources were better than in face-to-face education.

However, it cannot be concluded from the results that distance learning per se would not be suitable for special support for students, says Kristiina Kantola Neurospectrum oy.

He recalls that in the spring, 44 percent of children did not receive any special or enhanced support during distance learning.

In part of the special support students, distance learning went even better than distance learning. Distance learning in particular benefited many neuropsychiatric specialties, such as a student with Adhd, Tourette or Asperger’s syndrome, Kantola says.

Neuropsychiatric characteristics can cause, among other things, learning difficulties, difficulties in engaging in education or work, and problems in social relationships. The resources of these children were better in distance education than in contact education.

Indeed, more than half, 64 per cent, of parents in the survey hoped that distance learning would continue to be one of the ways of organizing teaching.

However, when high school students switched to distance education for three weeks in early March in areas where the corona epidemic is in its infancy, special support students were excluded from distance learning.

In making this story, HS received several contacts from families whose children, like Jokelainen, have been instructed in school while others remain in distance education. This has been done despite the fact that many children with neuropsychiatric characteristics also have diseases that predispose to severe coronavirus.

Last the spring distance education of the year was decided on the basis of the Emergency Preparedness Act. Now distance learning was decided in the municipalities under a temporary amendment to the Basic Education Act, which is in force until the end of July.

According to it, due to the epidemic situation in education, it is possible to switch to exceptional teaching arrangements for a maximum of one month at a time.

However, according to the temporary change, the exceptional teaching arrangements do not apply to pupils in pre-school education and grades 1 to 3, as well as to pupils with special support, extended compulsory education and pre-primary education.

“The solution has sought to secure the right of special support pupils to basic education effectively,” the government secretary Kirsi Lamberg from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

According to Lamberg, the matter was discussed in the Constitutional and Cultural Affairs Committees of the Parliament.

“Non-formal education carries the risk that the right of more vulnerable children to basic education will not be fully realized,” Lamberg says.

Manager Esko Lukkarinen The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland, on the other hand, believes that the Basic Education Act would provide an opportunity to tailor teaching to the needs of the individual.

“According to Article 18, the education provider also has the opportunity to exercise discretion in individual cases in the interests of the child and the student,” says Lukkarinen.

According to it, a student’s studies may be arranged other than in contact teaching if contact teaching is unreasonable for the student in view of the circumstances or distance learning is justified for reasons related to his or her state of health.

“It could also mean distance learning if it is justified for the student,” says Lukkarinen.

Mary Jokelainen criticizes that special support students are bundled together despite the fact that they may have very different situations. Nor does it promote equality.

“While distance learning was also difficult for many of them, that doesn’t mean that distance learning couldn’t benefit these children if they only get support for it,” he says.

For a long time, Jokelainen’s son has no longer needed small group teaching, but teaching support could have meant, for example, a school attendance assistant. Why can’t it be given home remotely, Jokelainen wonders.

“Yes, they too should learn the skills needed to study at a distance.”

Models for utilizing distance learning with enhanced and special support for students have been developed, for example, at the National Learning and Guidance Center in Valter, which operates under the auspices of the National Board of Education.