Distance learning Infection experts oppose proposal on distance learning: “Not only useless but also unreasonable”

According to experts, the transfer of children and young people to distance education is not a proportionate measure to manage the corona epidemic.

Schools closure does not prevent the spread of coronavirus, infection experts estimate in an open letter. Experts do not support the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) proposal on distance learning in schools.

On Wednesday, STM proposed to start the spring semester of schools with distance education due to the difficult corona situation.

“The Covid epidemic is spreading all over Finland, you can get the infection from anywhere. Even if schools were closed, the infections would not stop. Even if the whole of Finland were closed, even if a curfew were imposed, the coronavirus would be waiting for the contacts to return, ”the experts write.

Experts according to the transfer of children and young people to distance education is not a proportionate measure for the management of the corona epidemic.

“Discontinuing or interrupting contact education would be not only useless but also unreasonable for children, as children almost invariably suffer from a coronary infection,” experts write.

The experts have sent an open letter to the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM). The letter has been signed by a number of leading infectious disease specialists and infectious disease authorities in Finland’s major cities and hospital districts.

Among other things, the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is involved Asko Järvinen.

For distance learning the transition now would likely lead to a longer, even months of distance learning period, as infection rates can be expected to increase further, experts estimate.

“In a situation like this, giving up distance learning would probably be impossible.”

According to experts, the continuation of contact education is supported by the fact that a significant proportion of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice and even younger people have access to the vaccine. Adults in educational institutions have also had the opportunity to obtain good vaccine protection, and in addition masks are commonly used in schools.

According to experts, adults have a responsibility to ensure that the interests of children and young people are not unnecessarily jeopardized in their own interests.

“It is in the best interests of the children to be in contact, to play and to meet other children. Children’s lives should not be restricted in an attempt to quell the epidemic, as it will not be able to protect adults, ”experts write.