Distance learning Head of the National Board of Education: “Switching schools to distance learning by Monday is an almost impossible task”

If a large proportion of students are ill or quarantined, it only needs to be said that education can no longer be run even remotely, says Kurt Torsell of the National Board of Education.

Schools a possible transition to distance learning right next Monday is virtually impossible. This is the assessment of the director Kurt Torsell About the Board of Education.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, on Wednesday the SOTE ministerial group discussed, among other things, distance learning in schools. No decisions were made at the meeting, however According to HS data the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) intends to recommend the transition to distance learning.

The presentation will be made to the government’s coronation ministerial group, which will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday.

“On schedule, Monday would be really challenging. There must be some time to move on. Many schools start operations after the holidays on Mondays, so books and laptops and all belongings are physically in the school. The practical arrangements are difficult to make over the weekend, ”says Torsell.

Board of Education Torsell wonders how a decision would be possible from a legislative point of view at the moment.

“It is possible that local corona guidance groups, together with health authorities, will decide to move to distance learning. Then the organizers of the teaching will decide to transfer certain areas or schools to distance learning. Or the regional government agencies would consider that health safety cannot be guaranteed in schools and would ban schools, ”he says.

On Friday, politicians will have to weigh where the horizontal cup is tilted.

“If we see that there are too many health risks, it is possible that we need to move on to distance learning. If we look at what is best for the psyche and well-being of children, we stay in contact, ”says Torsell.

Employees Illness and the quarantine of those exposed have caused so many absences that many sectors are already plagued by a shortage of workers and substitutes. At worst, the same can happen in the education sector as well.

Should this occur, the working days lost under the Basic Education Act must be compensated by adding working days by a maximum of six days. An increase should be made if no distance learning is provided.

Torsell has just suffered from coronary heart disease and will be in isolation tomorrow.

“My experience is that omikro spreads quite quickly.”

He estimates that its effect will not disappear very quickly with the short-term closure of schools.

“I don’t think a short time would help. If, on the other hand, distance learning lasts for a month, for example, it is a long time, especially for the mental well-being of upper secondary and secondary students. For many, the welfare deficit is already quite severe, ”says Torsell.