From 2011 to 2021, the number of newcomers to undergraduate higher education courses, in the distance education modality, increased by 474%. In the same period, the number of students enrolled in on-site courses decreased by 23.4%. If, in 2011, admissions through distance education corresponded to 18.4% of the total, in 2021, this percentage reached 62.8%.

The data, which reflect the expansion of distance learning in Brazil, are part of the results of the Census of Higher Education 2021, released by Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) and by MEC (Ministry of Education) on 4 November.

The historical series of the research also indicates that the two ends of the horseshoe – face-to-face and distance learning – tend to move further and further apart. From 2020 to 2021, the increase in new students in higher education courses was exclusively caused by the offer of distance education in the private network. In this period, the modality increased by 23.3% (24.2% in private institutions), while enrollment in on-site graduations decreased by 16.5%.

The comparison confirms the growth trend of distance learning over time. In 2019, for the 1st time in history, the number of EaD entrants surpassed the number of students who started face-to-face graduation, in the case of private institutions. In this education network, 70.5% of students, in 2021, entered through remote courses.

The 2021 census recorded 2,574 institutions of higher education. Of these, 87.68% (2,261) were private and 12.2% (313) were public. In this context, the private network offered 96.4% of the vacancies at a distance. The public network was responsible for 3.6% of the offers. The number of enrollments also followed the growth trend of recent years and reached more than 8.9 million.

Private institutions concentrated the majority of those enrolled: 76.9%. Public schools registered 23.1% of them – from 2011 to 2021, the percentage of students enrolled in higher education increased by 32.8%, which corresponds to an average of 2.9% per year.

On the other hand, when the subject is the relationship between enrollment and teaching modality, the expansion of distance education was, once again, evident. In 2021, there were more than 3.7 million people enrolled in distance learning courses. The number represents 41.4% of the total. In the historical series highlighted by the survey (2011 to 2021), the percentage of EaD enrolled increased by 274.3%, while, in the classroom, there was a drop of 8.3%.

For the president of Inep, Carlos Eduardo Moreno Sampaio, the results of the census point out, in a concrete way, in which direction Brazilian higher education is heading and demand reflections on educational models and policies.

🇧🇷It is important to reflect on this. Which way are we going? We need to assess whether this is the direction we want to grow. The census brings this provocation and the results put us before an appropriate scenario for this reflection, in addition to allowing the questions to be answered with objective and concrete bases.”, said Moreno.

The president of Inep assesses that there are positive aspects in the expansion of distance education, such as the increase in the number of students in undergraduate courses and the possibility of higher education being studied throughout the national territory. 🇧🇷Even under an extremely delicate context, the pandemic made us consolidate the understanding that distance education can be efficient, as long as it is of quality.”, he stated.

On the other hand, Moreno said that supervision, regulation and evaluation “become essential to induce the improvement of the courses🇧🇷 🇧🇷It is a very propitious moment for this reflection, considering the diagnosis presented by the census”, he added.

Another point made by Moreno concerns the training of teachers, through licensure. Of the 1,648,328 enrollments for this type of course in 2021, 35.6% were registered in public institutions and 64.4% in private ones. When the subject is the teaching modality, enrollments in on-site teaching courses represented 39%, while the distance modality concentrated 61% of the total.

🇧🇷It is important to assess whether we want distance learning courses for all areas. Is it the model we want in teacher training courses, for example? Particularly, I believe that, in the case of a second degree, it can be very efficient, when the professional has already had initial training and acquired experience in pedagogical practice.”, said the president of Inep.

Higher Education Census

The objective of the statistical research is to provide detailed information on the situation and trends in Brazilian higher education, as well as to guide public policies in the sector. After the disclosure, the information starts to appear as official data of the educational level. In addition to supporting the formulation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies in higher education, the census contributes to the calculation of quality indicators, such as the CPC (Preliminary Course Concept) and the IGC (General Index of Evaluated Courses of the Institution) . Inep’s work focuses on the investigation, production and treatment of statistics.

