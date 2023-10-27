Students in private and public schools in the Emirate of Fujairah and the Eastern Region attended distance education classes yesterday, after the decision to switch to distance education due to the weather conditions, but classes witnessed mass absences as a result of schools not being prepared to organize students in “remote” classes. Other schools also canceled classes, while others merged each educational stage into one class, and held the schools of the students’ families responsible for the students’ absence.

Yesterday, private schools in the Northern Emirates of the country witnessed a noticeable absence, despite school administrations sending text messages to students’ families to continue school on Friday normally, but “remotely” for all grades. In detail, school administrations stated that they had contacted the Emirates Transport Corporation, East Coast Branch, to circulate the decision to convert the education system from in-person to “remote,” according to the expected weather conditions, with the aim of preserving the safety of students and avoiding the dangers of crossing valleys on the roads leading to their homes. .

Parents stressed the difficulty of enrolling their students in their classes “remotely” in a number of private schools, due to the lack of preparation for this shift as a result of the weather conditions, noting that the decision to merge the classes for each educational stage was not correct, due to the lack of discipline of the students who are in the educational stages. Basic and kindergarten.

The parent of two students in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Aisha Abdullah Al Yamahi, said: “During the past years, schools were fully prepared to switch from in-person education to (distance) education, but a number of them canceled the use of the (Times) program and replaced it with other programs that do not have the feature. The video meeting caused confusion for some of the students’ parents as they tried to enter the combined classrooms for each educational stage.”

The guardian of a kindergarten student in a private school in the Eastern Province, Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Hammadi, confirmed that the kindergarten study had been cancelled, because the school in which his daughter was studying was not ready for the “remote” education option for kindergarten, and the class teacher contented herself with sending training exercises. A process for the guardian to print and help the student solve it.

While a guardian of five students in government schools in the city of Khor Fakkan, Maryam Muhammad Al-Naqbi, said: “The (remote) classes witnessed a noticeable absence, but I preferred to commit my children to the end of the school day, because some of the lessons that were given to the students were new and needed explanation and understanding.” The teachers also gave the students exercises and assignments like any in-person class, stressing the need to raise the awareness of the students’ parents – who think that “remote” lessons will be repeated while the students return to the in-person system after the weather conditions stabilize – that this is not true, as the teachers pointed out during the class. They will not explain the lessons again.

In addition, private schools in the Northern Emirates of the country witnessed, yesterday, a noticeable absence after switching to distance learning, and private school administrations confirmed that they sent distance learning links to all students before the start of each semester, and the names of the students present were recorded, and those absent will be registered in the system. Electronic mail, as they are unexcusedly absent from school, with the exception of some cases of illness.

She explained that the percentage of students attending classes ranged between 20% and 40%, in the various educational levels, pointing out that the school day continued normally despite the noticeable absence of some students, but the evaluation exams that were scheduled for all students were postponed, provided that It will resume during the next school week.

She pointed out that the lack of interest of the students’ families in following up on their children and obligating them to study remotely is one of the reasons for absence, and that the students’ families must monitor their children academically and urge them to study, whether in person or remotely, in order not to lower their academic level.

