The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the transfer of studies in the UAE to the distance education system during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from the third of next January, and it includes The decision was taken by schools, universities and training centers at the state level, and it was announced that the “new vaccine based on recombinant protein from Sinopharma Company” could be given from the age of 18 as a booster dose after 6 months of taking two or three previous doses of the Sinopharma vaccine.

In detail, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, affirmed the keenness of the UAE, thanks to the directives of the rational leadership, to continuously study the epidemiological situation inside and outside the country, as the world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 infection, which prompted many countries She called for declaring emergencies and maximum medical readiness, especially with the start of the festive season, stressing that the UAE is facing this increase with its scientific procedures and advanced medical and preventive systems.

Al-Ghaithi said: “The UAE has prepared for this situation and has put all its medical and scientific cadres on standby to face all possible scenarios by ensuring community awareness, imposing preventive precautionary measures, continuous periodic examination and providing vaccines, and the new mutation has raised the alertness of many countries, which called on the medical and responsible authorities. In the country, to stress the importance of taking supportive doses to enhance the immunity of the community and maintain the health and safety of the community.”

She added: “We would like to emphasize that national efforts in all governmental, local and private sectors are continuing to provide a healthy and protective environment for community members, as the authorities work through specialized teams and qualified human cadres to ensure health stability for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors of the state: The efforts come as a continuation of the series of preparedness and proactive efforts that we have been witnessing since the beginning of the pandemic, as all national and local sectors have proven their role in proactively activating procedures and strategies in record time and in various fields in terms of early response, monitoring, treatment, follow-up, clinical research and scientific development.

Al Ghaithi pointed out that the health sector continues its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 91.80% of the total approved population census. .

Al-Ghaithi confirmed that within the framework of the comprehensive and integrated efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and in cooperation with health authorities to enhance the protection of community members from the pandemic, the approval of the emergency use of the “new recombinant protein-based vaccine from Sinopharm CNPG” was announced, noting that The new vaccine based on the recombinant protein “uses the protein of the spinal cord that surrounds the Covid-19 virus, which helps the body to identify the virus and fight it in case of exposure. This technology helps prevent several mutations.”

She stressed that this technology is not considered new, as it was used to manufacture other vaccines, such as the hepatitis B vaccine, and both the “new recombinant protein-based vaccine” and “Sinopharma vaccine” are effective in producing antibodies to prevent Covid-19. And its complications, but the “new recombinant protein-based vaccine” can achieve production on a larger scale to ensure more effective prevention of new mutations.

Al Ghaithi said: “This approval came after strict monitoring and evaluation of the study data that was conducted in the UAE, where the emergency use of this vaccine fully complies with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of the licensing procedures, and the vaccine will be available to all recipients of the Sinofarm vaccine as a booster dose starting from The beginning of 2022, as part of the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus,” she said, noting that the UAE is the largest country in the world with coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine, with more than 22.5 million doses being provided to date.

And it announced the possibility of giving the “new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinopharma Company” from the age of 18 years as a booster dose after 6 months of taking two or three previous doses of the Sinopharma vaccine, as it showed an improved immune capacity against the mutants emerging from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, With the exception of pregnant and breastfeeding women or those who plan to become pregnant within the next six months and can obtain other types of vaccines approved for this category, and people who are severely allergic to any of the components of the vaccine are excluded, through the evaluation of the medical team.

She pointed out that the “new vaccine from Sinopharma” does not differ in its side effects from the effects of other vaccines, which are often headaches, pain, swelling, redness and itching at the vaccination site, and fatigue and may reach fever, or difficulty swallowing and nausea, pointing out that supportive doses are among the The most important factors to maintain public health and the safety of community members and have a significant and effective role in enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

Al-Ghaithi stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures, especially as they had the greatest role in protecting everyone in addition to taking vaccinations, which contributed to ensuring the health and recovery of society, in addition to the importance of adopting habits and practices that guarantee the health and safety of all, such as the obligation to wear masks, while leaving a safe distance when participating. On social occasions, ensuring periodic check-ups and maintaining continuous sterilization.

For his part, the official spokesman for the educational sector in the country, Hazza Al-Mansoori, confirmed the readiness of the educational sector in the country in the face of any emergency situation to continue the educational process in the best way, through continuous reading of the data and developments of the crisis to support decisions, stressing the work continuously and reviewing the epidemiological situation and its developments, especially During the current period, in order to facilitate the safe return process and to ensure public health and the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

Al-Mansoori announced the transfer of studies in the UAE to the distance education system during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from the third of next January, noting that the decision includes schools, universities and training centers at the state level, while it was decided to apply hybrid education in disciplines that depend On practical application, laboratory and clinical training in universities and training centers.

Al-Mansoori said: “The ministry has approved a set of controls to run the educational process in the coming period, as it requires all students in various stages to obtain a negative test result (PCR) of no more than 96 hours when they start studying in educational facilities, at the beginning of the year and the semester. In addition, the green traffic system will be implemented for parents through the Al-Hosn application to enter educational facilities.

He added: “These standards are subject to updating and change based on the latest requirements of health authorities and in coordination with local committees and emergency, crisis and disaster teams in each emirate. School administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.”

