The Ministry of Education and the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain decided to transfer the study to the distance education system by 100%, until further notice.

The decision includes schools, and nurseries in the public and private sectors.

The decision to convert the study to a “distance” by 100% includes public and private schools and civilizations in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ministry also approved the continuation of remote education in all public schools at the state level, and it was decided that students would return to school in their schools today (Sunday), and due to health data, their school hours were postponed until further notice.





