Distance coaching | Ida Meriläinen trains skiers by drawing lines – the picture shows what it's all about

Ida Meriläinen reached her goal in Ounasvaara.

Rovaniemi

From Jyväskylä Ida Meriläinen noticed during the corona period that skiing coaching and guiding people can also be done via the screen.

Remote coaching works in the simplest way, so that Meriläinen receives a cell phone video from the client, on which he marks by drawing lines what works and what doesn't in the technology.

“There is no mirror on the slopes, where you can see the position of the hands. I encourage people to try at home in front of a mirror how to get a 90-degree angle in the elbow,” he said.

Meriläinen sent, for example, a picture in which he himself was squirming. The picture is full of blue lines. What exactly is it about? About the basic elements, Meriläinen answered.

“The back has an attacking skiing position, that is, you don't ski with your back straight, but your nose leads you forward. Then it has an elbow angle of about 90 degrees. “Many people ski with their arms either too straight or with their fists in their armpits, which means they can't bring their back,” he said.

“The picture also shows the knee angle, which means that the knee is always pressed towards the toes. If it's too straight on your leg, the ski will swing underneath you when you're skating, or you can't hold it in the butt.”

Ida Meriläinen teaches people to ski by drawing lines on videos.

The blue ones the lines tell about things that work according to Meriläinen. If, for example, the hand were too straight, the color would then be red.

Meriläinen started coaching juniors and gymnasts about ten years ago. Nowadays, he works through his own company.

The 29-year-old skier finished in 28th place at the WC thirty in Ounasvaara on Sunday. Difference with the winner of the race Kerttu Niskase stretched to more than 20 minutes.

Meriläinen said during the competition that he was aiming for a place in the top 30. The goal was met, but the competition, which was held in heavy weather, sucked the juices out of him.

“I was absolutely exhausted. He threw to the left,” Meriläinen said about his goal.

“The faults took the five clubs by surprise. After all, that weather became really heavy with the snowfall and took energy from the muscles, and that's the reason why my head was throwing up.”

Meriläinen said that his hamstrings and calves were cramping at the end of the race

“That is the essence of sport. That's when you really feel alive and present when you experience someone like that. That's why I do this,” he said.

“I'm very happy that I was able to leave all the juices on the track in the race at the end of the season.”