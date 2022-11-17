San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- If you are from San Luis Potosí and your plans include road trip up United States, you should know that, from the cWithin the entity, to the nearest border with the northern country are 723 kilometers (km) of distance which makes a trip of six hours and 58 minutes.

to travel from San Luis Potosi to United Statesyou must take the west by the Garcia Diego street towards Tomasa Esteves1.5 kilometers, and then turn onto the extension Muñoz avenue for 230 meters, once there turn right to access the Airport on the highway to Matehualaadvance 280 meters.

Once like this, join the Río Santiago boulevard for 5.1 km, take the exit towards Bugambilias for 260 meters, turn slightly to the right towards Cantil for 250 meters, to reach the ramp on the left towards San Luis Corcovada for 37.7 km.

Once there, continue along the federal highway Mexico 57, there are 143 kilometers, until you reach Matehuala, for 14.4 km and take the highway towards New Laredo Tamaulipascontinuing on Highway 57 for another 226 km.

You must continue through the Carbonera-Ojo Caliente highway for 20.6 kmtake the toll road exit for 800 meters, turn onto the road Saltillo-Monterrey for 550 meters, until joining Mexico 40 for 4.6 km, to take the Monterrey-Morones Prieto ramp for 950 meters.

On the Saltillo-Monterrey toll road, drive 41.4 km to highway 20 where you will advance 8.7 km to reach Ignacio Morones Prieto avenue, look for the direction to Ayutla, Avenida Eugenio Garza Sada, look for Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo on Mexico 85 to 195 kilometers