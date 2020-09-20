It is sometimes very difficult for volunteers to raise awareness about Covid-19, beneficiaries often have many other problems in mind.

Respecting barrier gestures and wearing a mask to protect yourself from Covid-19 is sometimes a challenge in the associations that help the most disadvantaged. In Bobigny, in Seine-Saint-Denis, an association, the Femmes Relais, helps people in great difficulty, offers French lessons, help with administrative procedures, distributes meals … all of this. by trying to make beneficiaries aware of barrier gestures.

Fanta, the head of the association, is installed at reception and closely monitors those who arrive. A woman enters with a worn mask, already worn for several days. Fanta stops him and immediately gives him a new one. “For us, barrier gestures are very complicated, if only to wash our hands and wear clean masks, she explains. Some wash and then put the disposable masks back on. ” Posters recalling barrier gestures in nine foreign languages ​​are plastered on the reception wall, but the premises are not very large, and there are a lot of people. More than a hundred people parade here every day, often in great precariousness. “The last of the worries of these people is to have clean masks or to take care of the hydroalcoholic gel., assures Fanta. What they have in mind is that they have no documents and that they no longer have a vital card to treat themselves. “

In the association’s office, Amina, a social worker, comes to the aid of an old man who is having problems with his mutual health insurance. Communication is difficult, especially with the masks on the nose. “It adds a barrier, Amina sighs. For a person who does not understand French well, who is used to deciphering a little on the lips, it is complicated. To try to hear he gets closer … Distance and social, it is not always compatible. ” Since confinement, volunteer seamstresses from the association have made more than 2,000 masks, already distributed to hundreds of beneficiaries.