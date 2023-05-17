Naples, was dissolved in acid ten years ago because he was in love with the boss’s wife. Three arrests

A real one cold case, the one resolved by the Carabinieri del Ros and the Provincial Command of Naples. We talk about thehomocide Of Salvatore Esposito, alias Totoriellodisappeared (body was never found) on September 27, 2013.

His death was decided by himself clanin particular three people held at the top of the Licciardi group to which the soldiers of the Arma and the District Anti-Mafia Directorate are now contesting the crimes of mafia association, extortion, murder, possession and illegal carrying of firearms, aggravated as they were committed to facilitate the Licciardi clan and the Secondigliano Alliance.

According to the reconstruction of the Carabinieri, Esposito was the victim of one “punishment of honour”, for starting a romantic relationship with his wife of a member of the Licciardi family who was detained at the time. He was drawn to a wooded and impervious area of ​​Naples, in the Chiaiano district, where there are several abandoned tuff quarries, shot dead and his corpse melted in the acid by some affiliates of the Polverino-Simioli clan, branch of the Nuvoletta clan, who used ‘lupara bianca’ techniques learned from the Palermo mafia.

It is – it was ascertained thanks to interceptions, tailings and pentiti – of the same practices of concealment of corpses by dissolving in acid used by Cosa nostra in 1984 to make the corpses of Vittorio and Luigi Vastarella, Gennaro Salvi, Gaetano Di Costanzo and Antonio Mauriello disappear on behalf of the boss Lorenzo Nuvoletta.

