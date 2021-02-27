It has been summoned by a pro-independence student union to protest the imprisonment of the rapper Image of the mossos upon reaching the concentration. / ep

The Mossos d’Esquadra began to dissolve at 9.35 am on Saturday the concentration of 60 people who had been cut off the AP-7 road at the height of Sant Gregori (Girona) in the north from 7 am.

According to sources from the Catalan police to Europa Press, at 10.20 there was only “a small fire and other obstacles, such as branches or iron fences” and there were no more participants; the road, both north and south, has already been reopened.

As reported by El Periódico, the rally was called by a pro-independence student union and was to protest the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel.