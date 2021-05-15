The transitional government in Mali is dissolved. The Secretary-General of the Presidential Office, Calilo Dombeia, announced the dissolution of the government in a televised address on Friday evening, without giving reasons.

Dombia said that interim President Bah Ndaw confirmed Prime Minister Mukhtar Awan by decree and tasked him with forming a new government.

The military council that ousted former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last year was dissolved in January.

Under pressure from the West African Regional Alliance (the Economic Community of West African States) “ECOWAS”, a transitional government was formed at a later time led by former Defense Minister Ndau.

Mali has suffered from instability and terrorism for several years. A United Nations mission has been deployed there to help stabilize the country.