The president of the legislature dissolved the country’s parliament and called general elections in November of this year. It will be the second elections that the country has undergone in less than five months, a symptom of Nepalese political divisions and the uncertainty that governs its institutions.

Political turmoil reached Nepal. President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament and set the general elections in November at the request of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The announcement was unexpected and follows a presidential statement indicating that neither the acting prime minister, Sharma Oli, nor the opposition leader, Sher Bahadur Deuba, were able to assert a majority to form a new government before the deadline of the Friday, established by Bhandari.

“The president dissolved the House of Representatives and ordered the first phase of the general elections on November 12 and the second phase on November 19,” said a presidential statement issued after midnight.

🇳🇵 The president of #Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, dissolved the House of Representatives [प्रतिनिधि सभा] of the Federal Parliament and called early elections, in two rounds, for November 12 and 19, following the recommendation of the Prime Minister



The opposition protests against the measure

The opposition parties harshly attacked the decision. The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Barsha Man Pun, said that Oli’s maneuver is an attack on “democracy and the Constitution.”

The opposition says Oli, who had lost a vote of confidence this month, has no legal authority to recommend the dissolution of parliament.

Five opposition leaders denounced in a joint statement that the prime minister had pushed the country into serious trouble at a time when people were suffering and dying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the country should have come together to fight the pandemic, the dissolution of parliament has only added to the problems and suffering of the people,” the statement said.

Prakash Sharan Mahat, a senior leader of the opposition Nepal Congress party, said they will launch a political and legal fight against the measure.

To the polls with a limited number of vaccines

Oli said that new elections could put an end to the political turmoil of recent months. Elections could be held despite the pandemic, he told reporters on Friday.

This is the second time that Parliament has been dissolved in five months. On December 20, Oli suddenly called snap elections, a decision that the Supreme Court overturned and threw the Himalayan country into political uncertainty.

Oli, who won the elections in February 2018, was in a fragile situation after being reappointed prime minister in May despite losing a key vote of confidence before Parliament.

Nepal is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic and is reporting more than 8,000 new infections on average each day. In addition, the country has a limited number of vaccines.

According to data from the Nepalese government, as of May 21, there had been 497,052 infections and 6,024 deaths related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

With Reuters and EFE