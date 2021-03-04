Accused of inciting discrimination, hatred and violence, Generation Identity (GI) was dissolved Wednesday, following a Council of Ministers, announced Gérald Darmanin. “This association and some of its activists must be regarded as holding hate speech inciting discrimination or violence against individuals because of their origin, race and religion”, and, “By its military form and organization, GI can be regarded as presenting the character of a private militia “, explains the Minister of the Interior in the decree of dissolution. On Twitter, the National Observatory of the Far Right, to which Humanity is a partner, welcomed this decision: “A victory after weeks of mobilization against the promoters of hatred. The fight continues against the extreme right and its nauseating ideas. We will always be on the offensive to combat ideas of hatred and racism. “ L. R